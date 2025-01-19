With the Baptism of the Lord our time begins: the time of Christ and of us Christians
At the moment of the Baptism of the Lord in the River Jordan, the Old Testament ends and the New Testament begins.
I congratulate everyone on the Epiphany of the Lord. Epiphany is a feast of great theological significance. It is wonderful that our people are reviving the Jordan tradition of Epiphany, the immersion in water. After all, on this magical night, the Spirit descends upon the waters and illuminates the elements. We are drawn to the sacred and on Epiphany w…