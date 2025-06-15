Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

World 2050 - International session. “Forum of the Future 2050”

The Russia-2050: Image of the Future conference, held on June 9–10, 2025, at the Lomonosov Innovation Cluster of Moscow State University, was organized by the Tsargrad Institute
Alexander Dugin
Jun 15, 2025
The Russia-2050: Image of the Future conference, held on June 9–10, 2025, at the Lomonosov Innovation Cluster of Moscow State University, was organized by the Tsargrad Institute, founded by Konstantin Malofeev. The event aimed to shape Russia’s long-term development strategy through 2050, focusing on a vision that integrates traditional values, sovereignty, and technological advancement. A key component of the conference was the presentation of the expert report titled Russia 2050: Image of the Future, which outlined strategic priorities across various domains.

