You Don’t Negotiate with Dajjal
Alexander Dugin reveals why escalation must be mutual or negotiations with the West become a trap.
As expected, no peace between Iran and the United States ever materialized. The US resumed bombing Iranian territory. Tehran struck American military bases in Bahrain and once again closed the Strait of Hormuz. It didn’t work, and it could never have worked. You don’t make deals with Dajjal. That is a basic tenet of Shia metaphysics.
Delaying the war and maintaining the mere appearance of negotiations always and in every circumstance plays into the hands of the West.
In Iran, just as in our own war with the West, there is an ironclad rule: escalation must be mutual. The enemy escalates, we escalate. Only then can we influence the process. Otherwise, the enemy escalates unilaterally, entirely in its own interests, while we are left merely reacting in a passive, follow-the-leader mode. In essence, this kind of one-sided escalation during wartime creates a system of external control.
By the way, why aren’t statues of Baal being burned in Russia? Why aren’t we raising a storm over the criminal networks connected to Epstein? Why do we fail to respond in any meaningful way to the direct participation of Western countries—the Baltic states, Britain, and Germany—in the war against us, even though we ourselves report on it?
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Thankyou Dr. Dugin. The West is completely lost under the Zionist Satanic regime of Baal !
This is why Kremlin under Putin does not escalate against Europe but only against Ukraine and probably against the Baltic states. Europe is not in Russian interests to attack or occupy because the European political elites are threatened by a growing opposition and its own people sick and tired of the ideological madness destroying their economy and future possibilities of economic growth and prosperity. This will not end well for the European Machiavellis hopefully teared to pieces and hanged by an angry mob like in the French Revolution 🇫🇷😈. Will it happen? More likely it will start in France than in England and Germany or some other place in Europe where Russophobia is not so high in society, that will ignite the spark that causes the explosion of revolution. Unfortunately in Scandinavia there is only 2-5% of the population that is openly critical to the NATO-warmongering and false war-propaganda against Russia. The majority is totally ignorant of any truthful facts about the neonazi-regimes in Ukraine and the Baltic states because the mainstream media and the politicians are silent about it but very loud about demonising Russians, Putin and Russian soldiers. The Scandinavian brainwashing about Russia has now reached the levels of nazi-Germany in the 1930th. They are even claiming Ukraine is winning the war against Russia when in reality they are slowly being crushed by the advancing Russian army.