Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Nabeel Ashraf's avatar
Nabeel Ashraf
2h

Thankyou Dr. Dugin. The West is completely lost under the Zionist Satanic regime of Baal !

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2033ICP's avatar
2033ICP
1hEdited

This is why Kremlin under Putin does not escalate against Europe but only against Ukraine and probably against the Baltic states. Europe is not in Russian interests to attack or occupy because the European political elites are threatened by a growing opposition and its own people sick and tired of the ideological madness destroying their economy and future possibilities of economic growth and prosperity. This will not end well for the European Machiavellis hopefully teared to pieces and hanged by an angry mob like in the French Revolution 🇫🇷😈. Will it happen? More likely it will start in France than in England and Germany or some other place in Europe where Russophobia is not so high in society, that will ignite the spark that causes the explosion of revolution. Unfortunately in Scandinavia there is only 2-5% of the population that is openly critical to the NATO-warmongering and false war-propaganda against Russia. The majority is totally ignorant of any truthful facts about the neonazi-regimes in Ukraine and the Baltic states because the mainstream media and the politicians are silent about it but very loud about demonising Russians, Putin and Russian soldiers. The Scandinavian brainwashing about Russia has now reached the levels of nazi-Germany in the 1930th. They are even claiming Ukraine is winning the war against Russia when in reality they are slowly being crushed by the advancing Russian army.

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