As expected, no peace between Iran and the United States ever materialized. The US resumed bombing Iranian territory. Tehran struck American military bases in Bahrain and once again closed the Strait of Hormuz. It didn’t work, and it could never have worked. You don’t make deals with Dajjal. That is a basic tenet of Shia metaphysics.

Delaying the war and maintaining the mere appearance of negotiations always and in every circumstance plays into the hands of the West.

In Iran, just as in our own war with the West, there is an ironclad rule: escalation must be mutual. The enemy escalates, we escalate. Only then can we influence the process. Otherwise, the enemy escalates unilaterally, entirely in its own interests, while we are left merely reacting in a passive, follow-the-leader mode. In essence, this kind of one-sided escalation during wartime creates a system of external control.

By the way, why aren’t statues of Baal being burned in Russia? Why aren’t we raising a storm over the criminal networks connected to Epstein? Why do we fail to respond in any meaningful way to the direct participation of Western countries—the Baltic states, Britain, and Germany—in the war against us, even though we ourselves report on it?

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