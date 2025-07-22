Ukraine couldn’t defeat Russia even when it had 100% support from the West. The new halfhearted US aid is totally insufficient to keep the regime afloat, AI Dugin explains.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Zelensky Needs Talks Because His Army is Losing Badly – Dugin Digital Edition
Ukraine couldn’t defeat Russia even when it had 100% support from the West.
Jul 22, 2025
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post