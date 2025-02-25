Playback speed
A dialogue between experts: After Three Years of War (SMO)

As the world moves further toward multipolarity, can the Russia-Ukraine conflict take a new turn? And what role will China play?
Alexander Dugin
Feb 25, 2025
5
3
Transcript

In the Trump 2.0 era, the United States has distanced itself from its European allies and is holding direct talks with Russia. As the world moves further toward multipolarity, can the Russia-Ukraine conflict take a new turn? And what role will China play?

On the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Guan Academy Live Studio has specially invited Professor Huang Jing from Shanghai International Studies University, Russian philosopher and political theorist Alexander Dugin, and Professor Vuk Jeremić, former Serbian Foreign Minister and professor at Sciences Politics in Paris, to provide analysis from Chinese, Russian, and European perspectives.

Alexander Dugin
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Alexander Dugin
