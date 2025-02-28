Glenn Greenwald interviews Alexander Dugin about Trump, Ukraine, Russian politics, globalism, and more.
Was Trump Ever Really Putin's Puppet? Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin on Russiagate Hoax
Glenn Greenwald interviews Alexander Dugin about Trump, Ukraine, Russian politics, globalism, and more.
Feb 28, 2025
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post