In August 2022, a car bomb in Moscow claimed the life of Daria Dugina, a rising voice in political philosophy whose insights were cut tragically short at age 29. Her posthumously published work A Theory of Europe stands as both her intellectual testament and a rare window into the French Nouvelle Droite (New Right) movement. While mainstream coverage often reduces this school of thought to simplistic labels, Dugina’s intimate knowledge of its key thinkers reveals a fascinating philosophical current that challenges our fundamental assumptions about European identity and civilization.

Daria Dugina’s posthumously published work A Theory of Europe offers a fascinating exploration of the French Nouvelle Droite (New Right) movement and its vision for European civilization. Through a series of essays, lectures, and interviews, Dugina provides valuable insights into this influential yet often misunderstood intellectual movement, while demonstrating her own considerable abilities as a political philosopher and analyst.

The book is particularly significant as it represents one of the few English-language works offering an in-depth examination of the Nouvelle Droite from someone who had direct experience with its key figures. Dugina’s unique position as both an analyst and participant in these circles allows her to provide nuanced perspectives on the movement’s ideas, aspirations, and internal dynamics.

A central theme throughout the work is the distinction between what the New Right sees as true Europe versus the current EU-centric model. As Dugina explains:

The New Right affirms the principle of a ‘Europe of peoples’ against the universalist ‘Europe of individuals’. This Europe of peoples, as we have seen, was extolled by Thiriart. On the one hand, this is a united Europe (a continental identity that is opposed to the West and the civilisation of Sea), and, on the other hand, a Europe of a plurality of cultures and regions.

This vision of a “Europe of a thousand flags” emphasizes cultural diversity within a unified continental framework — a stark contrast to what the New Right views as the homogenizing forces of globalization and liberalism.

One of the book’s strengths is its explanation of how the New Right transcends traditional political categories. Dugina articulates how the movement combines critiques of both capitalism and communism while drawing on thinkers from across the political spectrum:

The New Right says that it is necessary to get rid of this myth, this ideology of egalitarianism, because this egalitarianism leads to even greater inequality and imbalance… The New Right rejects both liberalism and Marxism. From their point of view, liberalism and Marxism are opposite poles of the same system of economic values.

The book provides valuable context about the movement’s intellectual foundations, exploring influences ranging from the Conservative Revolution of the Weimar era to Traditional philosophy to modern ecological thinking. Particularly interesting is the discussion of how the New Right incorporated Antonio Gramsci’s concepts of cultural hegemony and counter-hegemony, developing what they called “Gramscianism from the right.”

Dugina explains:

For GRECE and Alain de Benoist, creating an alternative to left-liberal hegemony in Europe and the whole world is of the greatest importance… Without winning the epistemological war against hegemony on the level of ideas, any political struggle will be deliberately doomed.

The book also offers insight into the movement’s ecological perspectives, which go beyond conventional environmentalism to propose what they call “deep ecology.” As Dugina notes:

Sound ecology calls us to move beyond modern anthropocentrism towards the development of a consciousness of the mutual coexistence of mankind and the cosmos. This ‘immanent transcendence’ reveals nature as a partner and not as an adversary or object.

One of the most valuable aspects of the work is its analysis of contemporary French and European politics through the lens of New Right ideas. Dugina’s discussion of Emmanuel Macron’s presidency and the Yellow Vests movement demonstrates how New Right concepts can be applied to understand current events.

The work’s main strength lies in its clear exposition of complex ideas and its ability to show how abstract philosophical concepts connect to concrete political and cultural issues. Dugina’s writing style combines scholarly rigor with accessibility, making the New Right’s ideas comprehensible to readers who may be encountering them for the first time.

The book also benefits from including both theoretical analyses and practical observations drawn from Dugina’s direct interactions with key figures in the movement. This combination of theory and firsthand experience gives readers a more complete understanding of how New Right ideas manifest in practice.

A Theory of Europe ultimately presents a challenging but thought-provoking vision of European identity and civilization. Whether one agrees with its premises or not, the book offers valuable insights into an influential intellectual movement that continues to shape debates about Europe’s future. It is an important contribution to our understanding of contemporary political philosophy and European intellectual history.

The work is particularly poignant given Dugina’s tragic death in 2022. Her careful analysis and deep engagement with these ideas testify to her scholarly abilities and intellectual passion. While readers may not share all of the New Right’s positions, this book provides an essential resource for understanding their perspective on Europe’s past, present, and possible future.

A Theory of Europe offers a wealth of insights and analyses for anyone interested in European political thought, contemporary French politics, or alternative visions of European identity. It serves as an introduction to New Right thinking and a serious scholarly contribution to ongoing debates about European civilization and identity.

