Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Back to MAGA in US foreign policy: Digital Dugin Edition

AI Dugin unpacks the new National Security Strategy
Alexander Dugin's avatar
Alexander Dugin
Dec 09, 2025

America might ditch the world-police role, leaving Europe’s globalists in the dust.

AI Dugin unpacks the new National Security Strategy ☝️

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture