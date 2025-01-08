Globalism Unmasked: The Collective Monster Behind the Tentacles
Alexander Dugin’s text contrasts two opposing forces within the West: the globalist "Monster-West," represented by liberal elites and their network of influence, and the "MAGA-West".
Alexander Dugin’s text contrasts two opposing forces within the West: the globalist "Monster-West," represented by liberal elites and their network of influence, and the "MAGA-West," which seeks to resist and expose this hidden entity. He argues that the battle between these identities is central to understanding the true nature of global power and the …