Speaking to Press TV, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin said the Islamic Revolution in Iran brought back the deep identity of Iranian civilization and gave it to the people.
Interview with Alexander Dugin on Press TV
Feb 12, 2025
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post