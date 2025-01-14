Let Ideas Compete: A Challenge to Globalism
Rejecting 20th-century totalitarian frameworks, Alexander Dugin calls for ideological clarity and fair debate in a multipolar world led by genuine freedom of speech.
Now pejorative names “far right”, “fascist”, “Putin follower» used by woke censors are loosing their sense. They produce no effect at all or some opposite effect. After Zuckerberg’s confession we know all about globalist strategy against freedom of speech.
What is really important are ideas. Left, right, transversal, futuristic, old, new, conservative, p…