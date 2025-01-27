MAGA - MEGA - MRGA. Tripolar Christian Ecumena.
Alexander Dugin explores the potential for a tripolar alliance among the MAGA, MEGA, and MRGA to resist liberal globalist.
EU ruled by far left liberal globalists is clearly hostile to Trump’s US. But MEGA is delicate trend. Being grateful to US for liberation from globalist woke dictatorship MEGA could not be just American obedient tool. Where is greatness? Certainly not in full submission.
So MEGA may not be unconditionally pro-American. When Steve Bannon in 2017 came to E…