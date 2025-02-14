BRICS is bigger than just de-dollarization and alternative payment systems.
BRICS is the nucleus of an alternative revolutionary ideology that challenges the very core of Western hegemony.
Message to Trump: US can't stop rise of BRICS
Feb 14, 2025
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
