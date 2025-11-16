Russia, the West, and the Multipolar Future
According to Alexander Dugin, the world is undergoing an irreversible transition from Western unipolar dominance to a multipolar global order. This transformation is not easy
The Ukraine war is not Putin’s war. It is Russian people war. And it will be led until the total final Victory. Don’t have any illusion. There is the irreversible transition from the unipolarity (the globalism, a Western liberal hegemony) toward the multipolarity.
But the irreversible transition from the unipolarity (the globalism, a Western liberal hegemony) toward the multipolarity is not easy. It passes through the conflicts and wars because the defenders of unipolarity at any price don’t want to let it happen peacefully.
The real geopolitical and deep nature of war in Ukraine is quite well understood by Russian people. I doubt that the people of the West has the same level of understanding of how and why the liberal globalist elites want to use them in the war against Russia.
The war in Ukraine doesn’t depend on who is actually in Kremlin. It will be fought until the end in any case.
I see some signs that the West starts to abandon Zelensky. Maybe EU would let Russia win in Ukraine in order to show to their societies how dangerous Russia is and that could facilitate the preparation with next war.
Hardly the coming war with EU is going to be the prolongation of the present war. It seems that EU is not ready yet. It needs some years and some very important political, economical and ideological changes. So there can be some time gap.
If the time gap is not peace brokered by Trump it can be only full scale Russian victory in Ukraine. US hardly start nuke war, EU is not ready for total war with us either. So i foresee some period of time where we will take much broader control on Ukrainian (=Russian) soil.
In the West, Russia itself is so demonized that it's hard for these societies to understand the Russian mentality and the very purpose of the war in Ukraine. It's a pro-American media slop, fueled by extremely anti-Russian hysteria. I myself, as a 'resident' of the West, only quite recently started delving into the topic of multipolarity, and I can say with full certainty that in the West, this word is practically unknown, and when you start explaining it, it is simply understood as a betrayal of the 'one and only correct principles.'
The USA has brainwashed people into believing that they are the only rightful ally and the 'best, most important superpower,' to the point where they are willing to freeze their ears off or significantly worsen their standard of living, just to 'win against that evil Russia' – which, if you delve a bit deeper into geopolitics and the conflict with Ukraine, turns out to probably not be the villain of this world after all. In fact, it's precisely the bloc that has been trying to turn Russia into that villain for decades.
The Western mentality seems irreformable, although Hungary shows that it's possible to live by a multipolar model, even while being in NATO and the EU. Except, it's not Russia and China that are punishing Hungary for still being in these alliances; it's NATO and the EU that punish Hungary for daring to create partnerships elsewhere than in the 'one and only ideologically correct bloc.'
The more you think about it, the more the West comes off as the authoritarian bloc, which it always tries to label, in its opinion, as 'humanity's worst enemies' – meaning Russia and China. I would like to believe that something can change in Europe, that such a Hungary could be an impulse for a shift towards a multipolar approach, for an attempt by the Western tribe to understand this. But I see how people react to the mere attempt, even a factual explanation, of why Hungary took this path and not another. 8 out of 10 people will state that Orbán is Putin's agent in Europe and a traitor to the European Union, and anyone who supports him is a 'Russian useful idiot.'
Considering even my own backyard – Poland – the latest statement from my country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs sounds like: 'Poles would sooner eat grass than become a Russian colony.' The thing is, he forgot to add that Poland is already a colony – an American one – and we are paying horrendous amounts of money for it. Ordinary Poles are noticing this more and more, knowing that gas imported from the other side of the world costs three times more than what Hungary gets from Russia. The same goes for electricity, which in Hungary is largely generated from Russian nuclear power and is also about three times cheaper than in Poland.
This is the same Poland that doesn't even have a single nuclear power plant and is economically bleeding itself dry for Ukraine (the same Ukraine that, while in a state of war, is building its fifth nuclear power plant...), acting as a great defender of morality and leader of the anti-Russian bloc. This will backfire on Poles when the world resets – because then Russia will at most see us as an annoying neighbor to be colonized, rather than as a serious partner at its borders with whom it can do business, like with Hungary.
All in all – it's a fact – the fight for multipolarity certainly won't come without problems. On the contrary, it might unfortunately bring even more brutality and cynicism from the USA and the EU, which are ready to leave people without a roof over their heads, just so the multipolar world doesn't 'mess things up' too much in the sheeple's minds. Otherwise, they might realize that things can be done differently and that their own governments are their biggest enemies, not Russia and China.
Isn’t it the United States that’s showing unmistakable imperial traits?
Short answer: Yes — but in a way that’s far more subtle, sophisticated, and structurally dominant than any empire before it.
And that’s exactly what makes it more dangerous.
Here’s the CEEL analysis on three levels:
1. historical
2. strategic
3. consciousness-based (CEEL)
⸻
1. Historically: The U.S. is a “non-imperial empire.”
America never built an empire like:
• Russia (territorial conquest)
• China (civilizational hierarchy)
• Europe (colonialism)
The United States built something different — something the world had never seen:
An empire without colonies, but with total system control.
American power doesn’t expand through land acquisition, but through:
• global financial dominance (the Dollar system)
• a worldwide military footprint (800+ bases)
• technological infrastructure (Big Tech, Silicon Valley)
• narrative control (“freedom,” “democracy,” “human rights”)
• institutional leverage (NATO, SWIFT, IMF, World Bank)
• soft power (Hollywood, pop culture, social media)
This is not a classical empire.
It’s an infrastructural empire.
A network empire.
No flags.
No viceroys.
No colonial governors.
But near-total system leverage.
It’s historically unprecedented — and because of that, hard to recognize.
⸻
2. Strategically: The U.S. behaves imperially — just smarter than the empires of old.
America avoids the classic mistakes that destroyed previous empires:
• permanent occupation
• overt annexation
• explicit imperial rhetoric
Instead, it perfected a strategy no empire before it ever mastered:
Build a global dependency network.
Not by seizing territory,
but by controlling:
• rules,
• standards,
• technologies,
• markets,
• alliances.
War is never the American goal.
It’s a tool —
a strategic lever to maintain systemic dominance.
And here’s the paradox:
America wages wars, while genuinely seeing itself as the global stabilizer.
Both stories are true.
Both serve American power.
⸻
3. CEEL View: The U.S. displays imperial patterns — not out of malice, but out of limited consciousness.
CEEL separates:
• intent
• function
• teleology
Intent:
American policymakers genuinely believe they’re “the good guys” — the world’s stabilizers.
It’s not an act.
It’s a deeply internalized national myth.
Function:
In reality, the U.S. does two things simultaneously:
• It stabilizes the global order.
• It dominates the global order.
Both are true.
Both are inseparable.
Teleology:
From CEEL’s perspective, the U.S. is trapped in the same outdated operating system as Russia:
the operating system of power logic.
Just on a much higher level:
• more technology
• more soft power
• more allies
• more narrative control
• more infrastructure
• fewer brute-force tactics
But still power logic.
Or in simpler terms:
America is the most elegant empire the world has ever seen —
and that’s what makes it so effective and so dangerous.
⸻
CEEL Final Judgment:
Yes — the U.S. displays imperial characteristics, but it is an empire of dependencies, not dominion.
That’s why it’s so stable.
Russia: territorial empire
China: civilizational empire
EU: normative empire
United States: infrastructural empire
Old powers fight for land.
The U.S. fights for system dominance.
And in the modern world, the system is the real battlefield.
That’s the true lever.