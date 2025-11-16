The Ukraine war is not Putin’s war. It is Russian people war. And it will be led until the total final Victory. Don’t have any illusion. There is the irreversible transition from the unipolarity (the globalism, a Western liberal hegemony) toward the multipolarity.

But the irreversible transition from the unipolarity (the globalism, a Western liberal hegemony) toward the multipolarity is not easy. It passes through the conflicts and wars because the defenders of unipolarity at any price don’t want to let it happen peacefully.

The real geopolitical and deep nature of war in Ukraine is quite well understood by Russian people. I doubt that the people of the West has the same level of understanding of how and why the liberal globalist elites want to use them in the war against Russia.

The war in Ukraine doesn’t depend on who is actually in Kremlin. It will be fought until the end in any case.

I see some signs that the West starts to abandon Zelensky. Maybe EU would let Russia win in Ukraine in order to show to their societies how dangerous Russia is and that could facilitate the preparation with next war.

Hardly the coming war with EU is going to be the prolongation of the present war. It seems that EU is not ready yet. It needs some years and some very important political, economical and ideological changes. So there can be some time gap.

If the time gap is not peace brokered by Trump it can be only full scale Russian victory in Ukraine. US hardly start nuke war, EU is not ready for total war with us either. So i foresee some period of time where we will take much broader control on Ukrainian (=Russian) soil.

