Alexander Dugin argues that true sovereignty, and thus freedom, begins with the state’s right to choose war or peace.

Forbidding the very thought of war is a direct repudiation of the very idea of sovereignty. The defining characteristic of sovereignty is the absolute right of a free state to begin a war. Or to refrain from beginning one. The meaning of foreign policy (international relations in general) is that there exists no legal or legitimate authority that can compel a sovereign state to do one thing or another. In domestic politics, such an authority does exist; it is the state itself. The right to use violence belongs solely to it. That is its legal foundation. No one has the right to resort to violence internally except the state itself. That is part of its definition. Externally, war is always possible. That, too, follows from sovereignty. From its very basis. In fact, a state can be considered genuinely independent only if it is capable of initiating war (or of refraining from it, but deciding that question by itself). Otherwise it is simply not independent, but dependent — that is, not sovereign. Consequently, it is not a state in the full sense of the word, but a colony.

These are the foundations of the political organization of world politics (the Westphalian system).

In the late Soviet period, the USSR completely forgot these political foundations, demonized war, and introduced criminal penalties for any responsible statement about war other than hysterical blind pacifism. It paid for that harshly: it disappeared, losing sovereignty, territory, and peoples. Thus anti-Russia appeared in the entity of Ukraine. And many others besides. And some of those who appeared on the ruins of the USSR were quite ready to wage war. Russia itself inherited the late-Soviet pacifism. Even before Putin, despite fighting in the North Caucasus, it was afraid to honestly admit that.

