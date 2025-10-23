Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maristella Tonello's avatar
Maristella Tonello
2h

Penso che Putin con l'operazione speciale abbia ripreso il controllo del sul Paese

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture