Here is the shortest diagram of global terrorism:

Ukraine ⬅️ LIBERAL-GLOBALISTS ➡️ Islamism. Moreover, the ideological basis is precisely LIBERALISM, while Ukrainian Nazism and Islamic fundamentalism are tools. Soros structures and USAID are the driving belts.

The relocation of the center of the global Liberal International, the headquarters of world terrorism, is currently underway—from the USA to the European Union. The process is in full swing.

And note: — In the USA, liberal-globalists are now in opposition, while populists and patriots are in power; — In Europe, populists and patriots are in opposition, while liberal-globalists are still in power for now.

We are fighting terrorism, not the West. And if the USA ceases to be the center of the Liberal International, the war with them automatically ends. With Europe, on the contrary, it is flaring up. But not with all of it—Orbán, Fico, Vučić, and even Meloni are not in this camp.

Nor are European populists and patriots.

This means we are not simply at war with the West (subtract the USA), nor even with Europe, since from it we must also subtract Hungary, Slovakia, Serbia, and Italy, as well as the European peoples themselves.

And especially the populists who are in radical opposition to the ruling liberal terrorist junta.

So, what remains after these subtractions from what was recently a united and cohesive "collective West" is what we might have to fight against. But this is now, theoretically, a quite manageable task.

