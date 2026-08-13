In the civilisation of money everything becomes unreal. The money destroy the very base of the reality. It is dissipating, collapsing. Jean Baudrillard called it the semiurgy - the production of (flat) signs. The money make everything flat, two dimensional.

We trusted in Trump and MAGA believing the civilisation that has reached the bottom first, could start first to revert the process and re-ascend. We underestimated the nature of the bottom, of the darkness that lies beneath the bottom.

The U.S. and the West in general want to convince the humanity that there is always something worse than the worst, something still more horrible than the most horrible… and they succeed. Everlasting end, the ending without the end. Eternal descend…

It seems that the only alternative to the acceleration going to the worse is to be regarded. That is the meaning of conservatism. To stay behind. We need to choose something different - to go another way. The speed is not essential. The direction is.

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