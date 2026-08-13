The Direction Is More Important Than the Speed
We need to choose something different - to go another way. The speed is not essential. The direction is.
In the civilisation of money everything becomes unreal. The money destroy the very base of the reality. It is dissipating, collapsing. Jean Baudrillard called it the semiurgy - the production of (flat) signs. The money make everything flat, two dimensional.
We trusted in Trump and MAGA believing the civilisation that has reached the bottom first, could start first to revert the process and re-ascend. We underestimated the nature of the bottom, of the darkness that lies beneath the bottom.
The U.S. and the West in general want to convince the humanity that there is always something worse than the worst, something still more horrible than the most horrible… and they succeed. Everlasting end, the ending without the end. Eternal descend…
It seems that the only alternative to the acceleration going to the worse is to be regarded. That is the meaning of conservatism. To stay behind. We need to choose something different - to go another way. The speed is not essential. The direction is.
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I completely changed "direction" in July 2023.
That is the month and year I moved from the US to Russia.
WHY ? The US and West are moving in the WRONG DIRECTION.
They are also increasing their SPEED in this WRONG DIRECTION.
I move to Russia because Russia is moving in the RIGHT direction.
And is increasing its' speed in the RIGHT direction.
As is to be expected once again Prof Dugin, you are absolutely on point, correct, what you opine prescient indeed, pray Putin your President takes heed and together Lavrov and MFAffairs, sets out the parameters Russia needs to put and discuss with every nation friend or foe, setting out the benefits of doing business supportive of The Russian Federation and equally setting out the ramifications of not being supportive.. in so doing being crystal clear in enunciating the nations expectations commensurate the risks and rewards of so doing.. a sort of Article of Faith, specific each nation and TRF…
By doing so no excuses can be proffered when failing to live up unto results in punitive measures taken as ought be, needs be, enough of the a bob each way diplomacy, TRF has been played for way to long, conversely, TRF will set out and make good upon the benefits of nations fulfilling TRF’s expectations as described and negotiated, it’s a new style of diplomacy one that is long overdue, it will be a game changer, however when all is said and done, name me a single individual or corporate, government that does not welcome clear direction, it’s how we raise our children, clear boundaries set, time to apply such a simple technique often used parenting and raising children to be good citizens to diplomacy, I believe many nations will welcome such.. certainly they won’t have cause to grizzle, moan, complain when if they fail to fulfil terms agreed they are rightfully penalised.. my suggestion start with the U.S, U.K, E.U and NATO States together the Nazis in that shithole Khazaria… Ukraine.. just saying
Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand