Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Peter Hans Frohwein's avatar
Peter Hans Frohwein
2h

I completely changed "direction" in July 2023.

That is the month and year I moved from the US to Russia.

WHY ? The US and West are moving in the WRONG DIRECTION.

They are also increasing their SPEED in this WRONG DIRECTION.

I move to Russia because Russia is moving in the RIGHT direction.

And is increasing its' speed in the RIGHT direction.

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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
4h

As is to be expected once again Prof Dugin, you are absolutely on point, correct, what you opine prescient indeed, pray Putin your President takes heed and together Lavrov and MFAffairs, sets out the parameters Russia needs to put and discuss with every nation friend or foe, setting out the benefits of doing business supportive of The Russian Federation and equally setting out the ramifications of not being supportive.. in so doing being crystal clear in enunciating the nations expectations commensurate the risks and rewards of so doing.. a sort of Article of Faith, specific each nation and TRF…

By doing so no excuses can be proffered when failing to live up unto results in punitive measures taken as ought be, needs be, enough of the a bob each way diplomacy, TRF has been played for way to long, conversely, TRF will set out and make good upon the benefits of nations fulfilling TRF’s expectations as described and negotiated, it’s a new style of diplomacy one that is long overdue, it will be a game changer, however when all is said and done, name me a single individual or corporate, government that does not welcome clear direction, it’s how we raise our children, clear boundaries set, time to apply such a simple technique often used parenting and raising children to be good citizens to diplomacy, I believe many nations will welcome such.. certainly they won’t have cause to grizzle, moan, complain when if they fail to fulfil terms agreed they are rightfully penalised.. my suggestion start with the U.S, U.K, E.U and NATO States together the Nazis in that shithole Khazaria… Ukraine.. just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

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