The end of Fourth Turning
Alexander Dugin interprets the Strauss-Howe Generational Theory, or the "Fourth Turning," as a framework for understanding the cyclical nature of history through four Turnings.
The Strauss-Howe Generational Theory, or the "Fourth Turning," posits that history follows cyclical patterns through four Turnings, each lasting about 20-25 years:
1. High (First Turning) - An era of strong institutions and conformity. Collective confidence is high, and individualism is low.
2. Awakening (Second Turning) - A cultural upheaval where the yo…