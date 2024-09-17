The Fourth Political Theory and the Problem of the Devil
When we reject the political philosophy of the Mother, we do not fall into nothingness and chaos
When we reject the political philosophy of the Mother, we do not fall into nothingness and chaos
Clarifying the nature of 4PT
The Fourth Political Theory (4PT) is a conceptual matrix which describes the possibility of an alternative to the political tendency that became dominant in the epoch of modernity.
The three main political ideologies of the epoch of…