The Great speech of Trump (Mar 5, 2025). Now it is not only about politics but about ideology. New values (traditional, American), new law, new economy, new geopolitics, new approach to administration, new tariffs politic - New America. Golden Age for some, for others the end of (their) world.

Liberal globalist USA is officially cancelled. You are fired.

Dems are just bunch of perverts. Noting else. They belong to the psychiatric clinic to cure the mental disease. Some criminals, some corrupted, some just stupid but all of them deeply perverted. Us deserve new Democratic Party or none at all.

Healthy America doesn’t need insane elite.

Macron and Starmer are worst enemies of USA. They represent two heads of globalist hydra. It would be better to cut them off at all. They are ambassadors of pink conspiracy.

Zelenski is minor evil, just drug addicted idiot. Macron and Starmer are real problem. Both hated by their own peoples, both devoted to the left liberal globalist agenda. Both very guileful. They are real serpents. Beware.

This season reptilians go pink.

Right Woke: they vilified, demonized, marginalized, cancelled, killed us for all values and ideals we believed and believe in; now it is our turn - all their symbols, concepts and "ideals' should be treated the same way. Zero tolerance to promoters of sins and perversions.

Christian peoples should stay Christian. There is no reason at all to betray Christ following the tide of the time. Christ is eternal. Great Lent has begun. Let us pay to Lord our debt. Let us clean the earth from those who hate Him. Put everything in progress is to deny God.

Yesterday liberal globalists tried to destabilise situation in Serbian parliament. The rests of USAID network and structures of Soros are still working to undermine and sabotage Conservative Revolution. Especially active they act in Europe.

The logic of globalists is transparent. Serbia is on the side of traditional values and advocates peace in Ukraine as Hungary and Slovakia do. There is potential Europe-trumpist alliance forming. Serbia naturally fits into it. As Italy. So globalists are worried.

The same with Serbian Republic of Bosnia. Milorad Dodik is in conflict with euroglobalist administration and chooses Trump and Russia instead. He is under attack and has no solution but join Serbia.

Most traditionalist and populist states and movements in EU are both pro-MAGA and pro-Russian. With different proportions. But all decisively pro-peace.

France has declared war on Russia. There was something like this in our history. Cossacks on the street of Paris was the logical conclusion.

Self fulfilled prophecy. Russia is a threat. It will attack us, make war with us. Russia has no intention to do that. Decision: if Russia doesn’t attack us, let us attack it first. It will reply, and fact-checking is done: Russia attacks us. Ukraine did that. Now Macron repeats.

Macron was considered to be the replacement for leader of the left liberal globalist West instead of American President during first term of Trump. That didn’t happen 2016-2020. It is second attempt.

Macron goes pink.

Before: Holy Cross was persecuted, perversions praised. Now: Holly Cross is venerated, Lent is back, perversions are blamed as sins. Between now and then the abyss. A bit more than one month. How it can be possible?

The conflict in Ukraine is a proxy war between the United States and Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged.

“It's been very clear from the beginning that President Trump views this as a protracted, stalemated conflict. And frankly, it's a proxy war between nuclear powers, the United States helping Ukraine and Russia, and it needs to come to an end,” Rubio said in interview with Fox.

Proxy war started by globalists and radical enemies of Trump and Trump’s America. This war is dangerous trap for Trump provoked in order to reduce his freedom of reforming the country.

The scenario of globalists to demonise their enemies is standard: affirmation of two things at once - x is global threat and in the same time incapable marginal, nobody, nothing. So they present Russia, Trump or myself personally. Absence of rudimentary logic doesn’t bother them.

Either powerful and dangerous or weak, marginal, deplorable, nothing at all. Logic obliges us to choose when we seek correct adjective. Us not liberals. They are totally immune to logic. They are really wild people, savages.

Share

Leave a comment