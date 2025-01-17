The Great Gender Return
Exposing the Woke Agenda as a tool of defamation, philosopher Alexander Dugin calls for the restoration of traditional values and the Great Return of Gender to the Natural Order.
Far right is not far right any more. All that was from very beginning woke and DEI globalist strategy of defamation and criminalization of their ideological opponents. Total fraud.
It is very easy. If you label normal people, majority of population as “far right” or “populists”, far left becomes normality and centrality. That is the way to usurp global n…