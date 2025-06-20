Iran could have drawn much closer to Russia if it had truly wanted to and if it had genuinely believed in the possibility of a direct attack from Israel and an open conflict with the United States. We were more prepared for such a scenario than Iran was. Had there been swift and radical steps taken toward such rapprochement, the situation would certainly not be what it is today. I do not rule out that the war could have been prevented entirely. At this point, I fear it may already be too late.

Russia’s position as a sovereign pole is clear and consistent. We are against war, against an Israeli attack, and against Western interventionism. We are especially opposed to the renewed rise of the neocons in the United States, who seem to have taken Trump hostage. At the same time, we are not against Trump himself, nor are we against Trumpism or MAGA, as ideologically it remains significantly preferable to Biden and the pure globalists. Everything here is coherent — we follow our principles, our traditional values, and our national interests.

Now, regarding multipolarity. The theory of a multipolar world, which I have developed in detail in my books The Theory of a Multipolar World and The Multipolar World, assumes that the Islamic world organizes itself into a geopolitical bloc — I propose the “Baghdad Caliphate 2.0” — consolidates its forces, and defends its civilizational sovereignty against the residual hegemony of the West. Israel is the touchstone of this process, its driver. As long as the Islamic world remains fragmented, Israel prevails, destroying its regional enemies one by one — Hamas, Hezbollah, Syria, and now Iran. Yemen is next in line, followed by the Sunni countries.

When Israel lacks the strength to do this alone, it calls upon the West — the US and EU — for support. In this way, there is a continuous testing of the Islamic pole: does it exist or not; are Muslims ready for multipolarity or are they unprepared? Russia supports multipolarity, but it cannot and will not create the Islamic pole in place of Muslims. Nor will it fight Islamic wars against Israel or the Western hegemon on behalf of Muslims.

That said, imagine if the Islamic world — or at least some of its nations — had taken a firm stance on our side in the conflict in Ukraine, where we are defending our civilizational sovereignty against the collective West, and thereby building multipolarity from our side. Not merely supporting us indirectly or diplomatically in the spirit of “neutrality” or playing both sides, but decisively and unequivocally — as North Korea has. In such a case, from Gaza onward, Russia would have been compelled to support Islamic countries in their conflict with the West. Instead, many Islamic states, in the interest of Israel and the globalists, participated in the overthrow of the Assad regime — a regime aligned with the forces of Resistance, with Russia and Iran, in other words, with multipolarity — and shortsightedly celebrated its fall.

There was no resolute support for us in Ukraine from Islamic states; they wavered, though at least they did not adopt a clearly pro-Western position (which is something). Iran, to its credit, was the closest to us. And that will not be forgotten.

So, Russia consistently and unequivocally stands for a multipolar world and against the unipolar one, to which the American neocons and globalists still desperately cling. This is a matter of principle and long-term strategy. And there is no doubt about this — it is not negotiable. Therefore, at the level of principle, we support the emergence of a sovereign Islamic pole. China does too, though even more cautiously and vaguely than we do. India, for domestic political and religious reasons, is opposed.

The West, of course, is even more opposed, as it finds it convenient to govern through the corrupt Islamic elites of various states — dividing and ruling, pitting everyone against everyone else: Arabs against Turks, Turks against Persians, Shiites against Sunnis, and so on.

It is in this context that the war between Israel (and possibly soon the US) and Iran should be understood. The next move does not belong to Russia — our strategy is clear and transparent — but to the Islamic world. Now is the time to unite and form a coalition against Israel and Western hegemony. Only then will an Islamic pole truly exist. And only then will there be a chance to win. Alone, I fear no one will manage.

