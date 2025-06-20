Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
siobhan's avatar
siobhan
9hEdited

The Neovons are trying to divide and conquer MAGA! This is the same as WMDs in Iraq! another forever war in the Mideast where they will steal more from the American people! We have had enough !!! That's why we elected Trump! They are trying to turn him against his base! How can America support a genocidal regime in Israel ! Trump needs to turn away from the Neocons! Unfortunately, right now he needs them to pass his big beautiful BILL ! True MAGA wants self determination and peace for the Palestinians and for the Iranians. We want peace with Russia. True MAGA stands with Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon and Tulsi Gabbard. God bless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vedantic Flâneur's avatar
Vedantic Flâneur
6h

I believe there is a basic misunderstanding here. India is not opposed to the Islamic countries or the emergence of a Islamic pole. It has had a very good and pragmatic approach to Iran, and has furthermore developed the Chabahar port as a vital new link between Mumbai and Astrakhan-Moscow & Central Asia. It has excellent relations with the Gulf states, Qatar included. Its internal issues with a large fifth column (which incidentally includes the famous 'secular' Hindus) inside the country are kept largely separate from its foreign policy and respect for other nations, except in obvious cases where national security is at stake, as in the case of Pakistan & Bangladesh. India has close economic relations with the Emiratis and Saudis, and last but not least, Iran.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture