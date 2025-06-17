The Last Stand: Trump and the Fate of Humanity
Trump is still the chance for humanity to avoid final catastrophe imposed on us by globalists. It is better to support him, trying to correct and improve his mistakes rather than abandon him at all.
Very very bad. Trump has fallen into the trap made by globalists and neocons. He is still continuing "not his war" against Russia in Ukraine and is now involved in another "not his war" in Middle East. There is no trace of "not his Epstein list".
But... President Trump in spite of all is still he most hated and most attacked person in the world by globalist networks. He is in trouble and the split of MAGA of not Trump's wars he still supports and fuels can be fatal issue. But he is still Trump. The king in trouble.
Sure US doesn't need suicidal wars. Trump theoretically can stop them. The others can not and will not. Globalists are pure evil. Trump is in the middle between evil and good. His hesitation between two metaphysical poles is already great thing in very dark times. Be patient.
Zionist Israel is absolute enemy of Iran, Shia , Arab and Muslim world. That is their duel. Let them compete in that. Two opposite religious exchatologies intersect. It is about Jerusalem, al-Aqsa and Palestine. Nothing to do with Christianity.
Whatever his choices are at this point, it will echo through generations. My prayers go out to him to help keep a clear mind and heart.
This is what I think as well, though it will take a miracle for Trump to do what he needs to. Perhaps he will have the insight and courage, but I’m not too hopeful. Meanwhile domestic politics are the usual quagmire with the “liberals” or “leftists” without a clue as to what it all means. Between Israel and the US we have two governments run by madmen with completely deluded and confused citizens hopelessly making largely irrelevant noise or going along with mindless gusto. We can only hope the rational leaders of major powers can maintain their sanity and pull through - there are none in Europe other than Orban, they are all madmen too. God help us, but as horrible as it is, man has free will and the power to destroy what has taken so long to build.