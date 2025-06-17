Very very bad. Trump has fallen into the trap made by globalists and neocons. He is still continuing "not his war" against Russia in Ukraine and is now involved in another "not his war" in Middle East. There is no trace of "not his Epstein list".

But... President Trump in spite of all is still he most hated and most attacked person in the world by globalist networks. He is in trouble and the split of MAGA of not Trump's wars he still supports and fuels can be fatal issue. But he is still Trump. The king in trouble.

We have to be strategic. Trump is still the chance for humanity to avoid final catastrophe imposed on us by globalists. It is better to support him, trying to correct and improve his mistakes rather than abandon him at all.

Sure US doesn't need suicidal wars. Trump theoretically can stop them. The others can not and will not. Globalists are pure evil. Trump is in the middle between evil and good. His hesitation between two metaphysical poles is already great thing in very dark times. Be patient.

Zionist Israel is absolute enemy of Iran, Shia , Arab and Muslim world. That is their duel. Let them compete in that. Two opposite religious exchatologies intersect. It is about Jerusalem, al-Aqsa and Palestine. Nothing to do with Christianity.

