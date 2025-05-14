The Real Deal
War in Ukraine can’t be stopped until the power of globalists is totally dismantled in US and in EU. Only then we can reach some positive results. Not before.
Kellog speaks with Russia the wrong language. It can be fatal for Trump. It is better to fire him. It is not diplomacy. It is sabotage of peace.
QUAD didn’t help India at all in the moment of the real trouble. US just advised to stop the conflict. What an ally!
The leaders of EU are idiots and drug addicts. Spengler was right the decline of Europe is self evident. Three deplorable clowns. It is the shame.
Putin is ready to meet Trump. Without Zelensky. Zelensky is terrorist clown made by globalists who own him. Trump is sovereign, he is master. Serious talks are between the masters. The globalists are Trump’s enemies. He has no control on them. They persist. And make new traps.
Populist forces in EU are mostly both pro-Trump and pro-Putin. So we can reach agreement on this theater of war. EU is the last citadel of globalism. And Nazi regime of Zelensky is its most radical part. We need to end with this.
Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine. It is his good will. But it is not isolated case or some causality. This conflict is the part of global balance of powers and ideologies that is changing now. Very fast. I doubt it can be stopped soon.
Tomorrow we will see. But it is quite probable that we won’t.
Correct, Mr. Dugin, the ‘decline of western civilisation’ has fundamentally reached its apex - socioeconomic ruin and the EU’s fascist political body - and will end in this young 21st century.
I am very sorry Mr Dugin, your firm believes that Trump is a “master” in USA decision for the near/distant future is a wishful thinking. Trump was elected and financed by the deep, deep State they paid his debts and it’s owed by them. He is slowly but surely building a trap and , I am sure the Russian Federation Leadership are well aware about it. Trump is trying to make happy USA’ s war industrial complex( he just signed a contract selling to South Arabia armaments worth more than three billion dollars). The partition of the world markets between the major Global Powers is not enough to the Nazi Zionist Finance Capital and, Europe is on the brink of bankruptcy, they will do anything to light up the prairie, the only chance they have it to push the USA in a global war against Russia and China and their allies. Hitler tried very hard to avoid the confrontation with Soviet Russia, but , Mr Dugin, you know very well, what they did to push Roosevelt to join the Second World War. The London Rothschilds bankers had ready their Churchill to do the dirty job. And now, they have three drugs’ addicted that will do once more the satanic move towards the Third World War.