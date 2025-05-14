Kellog speaks with Russia the wrong language. It can be fatal for Trump. It is better to fire him. It is not diplomacy. It is sabotage of peace.

QUAD didn’t help India at all in the moment of the real trouble. US just advised to stop the conflict. What an ally!

The leaders of EU are idiots and drug addicts. Spengler was right the decline of Europe is self evident. Three deplorable clowns. It is the shame.

Putin is ready to meet Trump. Without Zelensky. Zelensky is terrorist clown made by globalists who own him. Trump is sovereign, he is master. Serious talks are between the masters. The globalists are Trump’s enemies. He has no control on them. They persist. And make new traps.

War in Ukraine can’t be stopped until the power of globalists is totally dismantled in US and in EU. Only then we can reach some positive results. Not before.

Populist forces in EU are mostly both pro-Trump and pro-Putin. So we can reach agreement on this theater of war. EU is the last citadel of globalism. And Nazi regime of Zelensky is its most radical part. We need to end with this.

Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine. It is his good will. But it is not isolated case or some causality. This conflict is the part of global balance of powers and ideologies that is changing now. Very fast. I doubt it can be stopped soon.

Tomorrow we will see. But it is quite probable that we won’t.

