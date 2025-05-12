Alexander Dugin

Melvin
16h

Okay, this overview of Heidegger’s philosophical development part 3 offers a reductive narrative of his thought. The division into early, middle, and late periods—centered on Sein und Zeit, Beiträge zur Philosophie, and the late writings on language and the Geviert—follows a familiar structure in Heidegger scholarship. It rightly identifies the so-called middle period as crucial for understanding Heidegger’s confrontation with the history of philosophy, especially through texts like Beiträge, Einführung in die Metaphysik, and Geschichte des Seyns. The passage’s focus on Heraclitus, Parmenides, and the notion of the “first Beginning” accurately reflects Heidegger’s narrative of the originary disclosure of Being.

Where the presentation falters is in the treatment of Heidegger’s key concepts and the philosophical nuances of his project. The account refers to Ereignis in passing but fails to convey its centrality as the middle period’s guiding notion. Heidegger’s thinking in the 1930s and 40s is not merely a critique of metaphysical decline but a rethinking of the very “event” of Being’s historical disclosure. Without this, the narrative risks flattening into a tale of mere loss and error, as if Heidegger simply diagnosed a fatalistic fall from an originary truth. In fact, Heidegger insists on a more complex “destining” (Geschick)—a historical sending that both conceals and grants Being, always with the potential for a new beginning.

The explanation of concepts like Gestell and techne feels imprecise. Gestell, Heidegger’s term for the enframing of Being in the technological age, is not just an outgrowth of logos’ nihilating power but a historically specific mode of revealing. Reducing it to a linear consequence of logos risks missing Heidegger’s historical thinking, which is not causal but responsive to the way Being shows itself in each epoch.

There are also terminological missteps. The awkward use of “existent” and transliterations like sushcheye muddle rather than clarify the delicate distinction between Sein (Being), Seiendes (beings), and Dasein (the being for whom Being is a question). Moreover, metaphors like the “ray with trajectory and vector” betray Heidegger’s own care to avoid mechanistic or geometrical figures in favor of more topological images: the clearing (Lichtung), the path (Holzweg), or the region (Gegnet).

The analysis of Plato and Aristotle is competent in outlining their roles in consolidating metaphysics, but it simplifies Heidegger’s more nuanced engagements with their thought. Heidegger does not merely see them as the “end of the first Beginning” in a pejorative sense; rather, he explores how their thinking both conceals and preserves possibilities for rethinking Being. Especially in Aristotle, Heidegger finds a profound meditation on energeia that modernity would flatten into objectified presence.

Most crucially, the text implies that Heidegger’s philosophy converges teleologically on the theory of Dasein as the culmination of the historical-philosophical process. This overlooks Heidegger’s “turn” (Kehre), in which Dasein becomes less central as he moves towards a more historical-topological thinking of Being itself. The “history of Being” is not a straight line from origin to fall, but a complex movement of revealing and concealing, with possibilities for new beginnings.

In short, while the passage offers a competent and structured overview, it lacks philosophical precision and depth. It reads as an external summary rather than an immanent unfolding of Heidegger’s thinking. To do justice to Heidegger, such an account would need to let the terms and gestures of his thought arise from within their own questioning—not imposed as external labels or historical vectors. The story of metaphysics is not simply a fall from grace but an eventful history that still holds open the possibility of another beginning.

John Bernasconi
4h

45 minute mark for readings

https://www.youtube.com/live/Px7JwvnX_0E?feature=shared

