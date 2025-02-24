The word "pragmatism" in the context of Trump's revolution is very pertinent. That is deep philosophy of US. It is based on the unique criteria: it works or it doesn't work. You shouldn't prescribe neither to subject nor to object what it has to be.

Success or failure is the only measure of free interaction of two indefinite realities -- inner and outer. Pragmatism can be philosophical (Peirce), romantic (Emerson, Thoreau), psychological (James), dark (Poe, Lovecraft), optimistic (Mead, Dewey) - any kind.

Liberalism of globalists (Soros, Obama, Biden) became something contrary to pragmatism. It prescribes to persons and things what they must be. Totally unrelated to the fact - it works or doesn't at all. That is why left liberals (as well as neocons) are not American.

No limits of imagination and will until you hurt on the wall. Or abyss. Or death.

Just remarks. I was certain that pragmatism would appear in the context of trumpism sooner or later. And its total contradiction to liberalism would be underscored. Pragmatism can serve to Americans as a guide to reading Heidegger. Dasein is being open to... Or closed.

We are on the event horizon of the singularity - Elon Musk Sun February 23, 2025 Acc (acceleration) is not technological but metaphysical phenomenon. Extremely sinister. It is the end. But the end of what? And will the end mean new beginning? And beginning of what?

All that is not clear. Singularity is eschatological concept. It is neither end of history in liberal reading, nor in communist reading. But is not hegelian vision of Spiritual State also. Something different. Related maybe to Antichrist or to kali-yuga. Or something else.

Share

Leave a comment