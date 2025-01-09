The trumpism in IR is reorganisation of Western hegemony
The trumpism in IR is reorganisation of Western hegemony on the basis of right liberalism and Western identity.
The politics of MAGA in the international realm as it is taking shape right now with Elon Musk’s campaign against globalist rulers in EU is objectively corroborates to creation of multipolar world order. Sure the idea is to reorganise the Western hegemony on different base.
But this time the base is Western identity - with the US in centre and Europe and…