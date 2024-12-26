The Western Modernity is Antichrist
What the life after woke looks like? If we want to overcome woke, we need to identify its roots and extract them. The roots are nominalism, hyper-individualism and liberalism as ideology...
What the life after woke looks like? If we want to overcome woke, we need to identify its roots and extract them. The roots are nominalism, hyper-individualism and liberalism as ideology inviting every individual to abandon any form of collective identity.
The woke ideology of globalist liberal left is the logical consequence of whole history of liberali…