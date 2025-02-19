Theory Of Multipolar World (TOMW) has its own solution for main challenges of other theories of IR.

TOMW vs Realism in IR (Civilisation-State vs national State)

TOMW vs Liberalism in IR (civilisational integration vs global integration)

TOMW vs Marxism in IR (Semi-Periphery as sustainable model vs class distribution humanity in Core and Periphery)

TOMW vs Englisch school in IR (Multipoloar club (BRICS) vs Western club(G7))

Post-positivist theories in IR TOMW vs normativism (multipolar norms vs abstract rules based orders)

TOMW vs Post-Modernity (Deconstruction of the West and Reconstruction of the Rest+West vs Deconstruction of the West)

TOMW vs Critical Theory in IR (use of Critical theory in liberal hegemony, right gramscism)

TOMW vs Historic Sociology (acceptance of the method)

TOMW vs Feminism (gender depends on civilization vs destruction of Western patriarchy)

TOMW vs Grammatology in IR (Multipolar texts & discourses vs implicit accept of universality of the Western textology)

Realism deals only with actual factual Great Power. TOMW deals with that but also with virtual, potential Great Powers - such as Islam, Africa, Latin America.

TOMW has its ethics and moral: difference of civilisations without any hierarchy is positive base of World Order. Civilisation=kosmos=world. The humanity is (has to be) World of worlds.

