Toward a General Theory of Horror
In this article, Alexander Dugin explores the concept of horror, drawing from Heidegger's distinction between fear (external and explained) and horror (internal and undefined).
Gradually, work is progressing on a new direction - a general theory of horror. Heidegger contrasts horror (Angst, anxiety) with fear (Furcht, fear). Fear makes us flee, while horror makes us freeze in place. In psychiatry, the distinction between anxiety disorder and fear is somewhat different but complements Heidegger's dualism. Horror arises from wit…