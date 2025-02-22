The vote for AfD is the answer to “to be or not to be” for Germany. Without AfD, there will be no Germany anymore.
If you, being German, vote for Merz, you vote for the accelerated nuclear destruction of Germany, Europe, and perhaps the whole world. Take responsibility and be aware.
If you like Trump, Musk, and Bannon, vote for AfD. If you like Putin (why not), vote for AfD. If you like Germany, vote for AfD. If you like Europe, vote for AfD. If you admire Meister Eckhart, Leibniz, Kant, Hegel, Husserl, Nietzsche, Heidegger, vote for AfD. If you don’t like any of them, still vote for AfD.
Vote for AfD if you are a nihilist, socialist, nationalist, Christian, Muslim, pagan, Buddhist, agnostic, atheist. Vote for AfD, and you will see how wonderful reality can be.
Some say the Kali-Yuga is over. That depends on us. Let’s finish it. Now. Ragnarök is scheduled for tomorrow. Vote for AfD.
Thanks for the reminder: if you appreciate Bach, Mozart, Wagner, Mendelssohn, and Tchaikovsky, or Emerson, Lake, and Palmer, vote for AfD.
If you have some psychological or physiological issues, vote for AfD, and you will find relief, more than that, a cure!
Stop pretending, come out — AfD is yourself, your unconscious.
Be yourself; Dein Selbst befiehlt dir: Wähle AfD!
Likewise I urge every freedom loving German to vote AfD, a party that puts the interests of its citizens absolutely first, a party that is unashamedly proud to boast of its German roots, heritage, DNA, that totally promotes nationalism and why not? Not every entity doing so is a fast track return to the days of Adolf and his minions, such narrative a Western Political and Wealth class elites trope designed principally to cause doubt, angst and most of all confusion…. to sow the seeds of fear into the constituency that comprises the electorate they must respond unto… it really is as simple as that.
Amazing how whenever their grip and hold on power is threatened using the democratic process , your voting against their ever shifting and changing undemocratic rule… that they roll out the Far right scare tactic as they wail, boo hoo hoo, gnash their teeth, crying the sky will fall on your head, the world is ended … sure is, for them, their corruption, graft and misappropriation… just look at everything Elon Musk and DOGE have found…hundreds of billions nay, trillions of USD$ squandered, wasted, kicked back, going to who knows where in a grift and shameless corruption that has been perpetrated for decades it seems..
if that isn’t enough reason on its own to motivate you to resist, to push back against these corrupt assholes using your vote to do so, then there is no hope for you, you are beyond hope, you have consigned yourself, family, future generations of family, neighbours, work colleagues to a life of abject misery, a life of unmitigated authoritarianism … rules for thee but not for we, a dual edged judicial system, to improper management of resources, to a self centred rule, ruling for the benefit of the few over the many…. just think back to your experiences these last 4-5 years and you’ll recognise the future…. except far worse as emboldened these tyrants truly cement into place the advantage they so assiduously pursue…
Kia Kaha (Stay Strong) From New Zealand
Herr Dugin,
auf welcher Seite stehen die Russen?
In Deutschland grassiert nach wie vor die Pest der alliierten Propaganda und ich weiss, das auch Sie das wissen.
In Deutschland grassiert auch das Geschwür der alliierten Nachkriegsordnung. Und ich weiss, dass auch Sie das wissen.
Deutschland ist ein Selbstbedienungsladen für die Alliierten und für den Rest der Welt. Und ich weiss, dass auch Sie das wissen.
Daher frage ich noch mal: Auf welcher Seite stehen die Russen?