From rigged pagers to elevator panels, Israel has weaponized everyday devices to destroy its enemies. Deepfakes caused regime change in Syria, while drones killed nuclear scientists in Iran.
WAR OF THE FUTURE: DUGIN DIGITAL EDITION
Jul 10, 2025
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
