“We Live in the Era of the End”: An Eternally Relevant Interview with Daria Dugina
In January 2013, Open Revolt was very happy to publish the following conversation between the Eurasian Youth Union’s Daria Dugina and our very own James Porrazzo, founder of New Resistance.
Daria, the daughter of one of New Resistance/Open Revolt’s favorite revolutionary philosophers, Alexander Dugin, in addition to her work in the Eurasian Youth Union was at the time also the director of the project Alternative Europe for the Global Revolutionary Alliance.
Now, nearly 6 years later, Open Revolt is more than pleased to present an improved E…