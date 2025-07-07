Ideology of "America" party either will be Fourth Political Theory, or there will be none.

So, Musk has apparently decided to go ahead with the "America" party. MAGA is at a crossroads. Trump is a formidable figure, but his war with Iran, his full-on indulgence of Netanyahu, and his cozying up to neocons (especially Lindsey Graham) have seriously eroded trust in him. Musk played a massive role in Trump’s election—arguably the pivotal one. If you factor in the stance of other Silicon Valley oligarchs (Peter Thiel above all), their collective shift from the Democrats to Trump was the game-changer.

At the same time, Musk has built serious credibility with both national populists and traditionalists through his relentless fight against woke ideology. His AI, Grok, openly brands itself as anti-woke—essentially an anti-liberal AI. Musk admits there’s still work to do, but..

Liberals have become so insufferable (turns out, not just here but in the U.S. too) that it seems there’s enough voter support for not just one "America" party but potentially two. This could shatter the monopoly of the old, degenerate elite (aka the Deep State) on power.

Right now, MAGA is heavily pushing the "Uniparty" narrative. The idea is that the U.S. essentially has one ruling party—a blend of left and right globalists, the Deep State itself. Republicans and Democrats, at their core, share the same agenda and goals. America is nothing.

People are waking up to Uniparty concept. Peter Thiel recently called them the "party of the Antichrist" flat-out. Musk, meanwhile, is young and gets the new American generations, who see him as the embodiment of their dreams.

Every one of Musk’s past ventures seemed doomed at the start. And every time, they ended up winning big.

The "America" party looks like a flop right now. Everyone’s skeptically shrugging: America’s always had just two parties, and that’s how it’ll stay. But America’s never seen anyone win with a platform like Trump’s, riding in on the slogan “Death to the Deep State!”

There’s a first time for everything. For Third party too. Still, it looks like a failure for now. Just like all of Musk’s other previous ventures—the richest and most successful guy on planet Earth. They proved to be successes.

