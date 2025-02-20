Top Russian strategist and philosopher Alexander Dugin joins The Alex Jones Show gives his take on the second American Revolution under President Trump and how it represents a death blow to the globalist New World Order system.
Alex Jones Talks With Alexander Dugin : The World Has Just Witnessed The 2nd American Revolution & That The Globalist System Has Been Defeated
Feb 20, 2025
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post