We’re living in a new age of great power politics, and Europe is the big loser, AI Dugin explains.
Globalism is dead, what comes next? — Dugin Digital Edition
Mar 07, 2025
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
