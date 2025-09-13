Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
4

'Radicalization of liberal globalism... idea that everyone defending traditional values should be EXTERMINATED'

Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin discusses Charlie Kirk’s murder with RT
Alexander Dugin's avatar
Alexander Dugin
Sep 13, 2025
4
4
Share
Transcript

Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin discusses Charlie Kirk’s murder with RT

Like his daughter Darya — KILLED by Zelensky’s operatives — attempts on Trump, Charlie Kirk:

'Our only crime is defending TRADITIONAL values'

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture