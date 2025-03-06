SIGMA BOYS vs Globalist vampires — Dugin on JD Vance and Elon Musk

The Russian hit song “Sigma Boy” is going viral, and Alexander Dugin connects its message to J.D. Vance and Elon Musk—real-world examples of the Sigma mindset in action.

🔹 “Right now, we have an absolutely brilliant politician—J.D. Vance, the Vice President of the United States—who has read René Girard. So, in essence, Sigma Boy is about that.”

🔹 "For example, the term nerd sounds demeaning. But take Elon Musk—he’s exactly this kind of successful nerd, and it’s hard to imagine anyone more successful. When people call him a nerd or a sigma boy, he calmly responds, ‘Yeah, great, I’m a successful sigma boy.’"

Full Interview: