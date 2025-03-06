Playback speed
SIGMA BOYS vs Globalist vampires — Dugin on JD Vance and Elon Musk

Alexander Dugin
Mar 06, 2025
Transcript

The Russian hit song “Sigma Boy” is going viral, and Alexander Dugin connects its message to J.D. Vance and Elon Musk—real-world examples of the Sigma mindset in action.

🔹 “Right now, we have an absolutely brilliant politician—J.D. Vance, the Vice President of the United States—who has read René Girard. So, in essence, Sigma Boy is about that.”

🔹 "For example, the term nerd sounds demeaning. But take Elon Musk—he’s exactly this kind of successful nerd, and it’s hard to imagine anyone more successful. When people call him a nerd or a sigma boy, he calmly responds, ‘Yeah, great, I’m a successful sigma boy.’"

