The Russia-2050: Image of the Future conference, held on June 9–10, 2025, at the Lomonosov Innovation Cluster of Moscow State University, was organized by the Tsargrad Institute, founded by Konstantin Malofeev. The event aimed to shape Russia’s long-term development strategy through 2050, focusing on a vision that integrates traditional values, sovereignty, and technological advancement. A key component of the conference was the presentation of the expert report titled Russia 2050: Image of the Future, which outlined strategic priorities across various domains.
Speech by Alexander Dugin at the Forum ‘Russia-2050: Image of the Future, Family First
Jun 10, 2025
