Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

Trump Clears the Path to Multipolarity - Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin argues that Trump’s UN speech shattered the illusion of a liberal world order
Alexander Dugin's avatar
Alexander Dugin
Sep 25, 2025
1
Share

Alexander Dugin argues that Trump’s UN speech shattered the illusion of a liberal world order, exposed the collapse of Western leadership, and — paradoxically — accelerated the rise of multipolarity.

Share

Follow:

Multipolar Press
Multipolar Press brings together writers from different cultural backgrounds to explore a traditional multipolar world beyond the liberal narrative of the decaying unipolar order.
By Constantin von Hoffmeister

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture