Trump Clears the Path to Multipolarity - Alexander Dugin

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0051Trump Clears the Path to Multipolarity - Alexander DuginAlexander Dugin argues that Trump’s UN speech shattered the illusion of a liberal world orderAlexander DuginSep 25, 202551ShareAlexander Dugin argues that Trump’s UN speech shattered the illusion of a liberal world order, exposed the collapse of Western leadership, and — paradoxically — accelerated the rise of multipolarity.SubscribeShareFollow: Multipolar PressMultipolar Press brings together writers from different cultural backgrounds to explore a traditional multipolar world beyond the liberal narrative of the decaying unipolar order.By Constantin von HoffmeisterDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAlexander Dugin PodcastDoctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlexander DuginRecent EpisodesTradition Under Attack — Dugin on God, Family, and the Globalist AgendaSep 20 • Alexander DuginMetaphysics of War - Daria DuginaSep 20 • Alexander DuginInterview d'Alexandre Douguine : Géopolitique, valeurs et lumières sombresSep 18 • Alexander DuginCharlie Kirk’s murder is the beginning of a liberal, globalist riot against all ordinary people — DuginSep 14 • Alexander Dugin'Reaction of many Americans EXACTLY like Ukrainians who laughed when my daughter was KILLED'Sep 13 • Alexander DuginWord 'fascist' in West means you can KILL people accused of it — Alexander Dugin to RTSep 13 • Alexander Dugin'Radicalization of liberal globalism... idea that everyone defending traditional values should be EXTERMINATED'Sep 13 • Alexander Dugin