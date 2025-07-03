Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

“BRICS is the embodiment of multipolarity”: Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin at Sputnik Brazil’s 10th anniversary event

Sputnik Brazil Brings Together Analysts to Discuss BRI's Role in Global Sovereignty at Panel on July 3, Eve of BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro
Jul 03, 2025
Jul 03, 2025
4
2
Sputnik Brazil Brings Together Analysts to Discuss BRI’s Role in Global Sovereignty at Panel on July 3, Eve of BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro

Under the theme "BRICS as a Promise of Economic, Media, and Conceptual Sovereignty for the Global South," the panel will feature insights from renowned guests on the importance of BRICS in building a more sovereign and pluralistic future for Global South countries.

Participants in the event include:

  • Alexander Dugin: Russian philosopher and one of the leading theorists of the Eurasianist movement

  • Paulo Nogueira Batista Jr.: Brazilian economist, former Vice President of the New Development Bank (NDB), and former Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

  • Glenn Greenwald: American journalist and co-founder of The Intercept

  • Elias Jabbour: President of the Pereira Passos Institute and Professor of Economic Sciences at the State University of Rio de Janeiro

