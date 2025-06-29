The True Face of the Trump Administration? | Interview with Alexander Dugin

In this exclusive interview with Estúdio 5º Elemento, the Eurasian philosopher analyzes:

— How Big Tech moved from woke liberalism to supporting anti-globalist agendas;

— The impact of this 'technocrat + right-wing' coalition on the multipolar order emerging after 2024;

— Why the cultural backlash in the U.S. is inspiring movements in Europe, Latin America, and Asia;

— The role of faith, traditional culture, and technological development in the new geoeconomy;

Risks and challenges to sovereignty."

