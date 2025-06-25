Postmodernism And Messianic Apocalypse: Alexander Dugin On Israel-Iran War

Dugin breaks down how the ideologies of the US, Israel, and Iran influence their approach to the current crisis, and explains why the recent ceasefire is likely to be temporary.
(00:00) Schrödinger’s Ceasefire
(01:31) World War III Has Begun
(02:19) Nuclear Red Lines Crossed
(04:21) Quantum War Logic
(06:39) Narratives Replace Reality
(09:59) Ceasefire or Illusion?
(12:19) Postmodern War Strategy
(16:59) Trump’s Surfer Foreign Policy
(20:38) AI and Ontological Shift
(26:38) Israel’s Messiah Politics
(33:33) Iran and Shia foreign policy
(38:11) Orthodox vs. Christian Zionism
(43:47) The Schofield Bible Agenda
(48:44) Quantum Geopolitics Defined
