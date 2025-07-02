AI Dugin argues that her hard-hitting journalism about Brigette Macron put pressure on the French President to cut back his support for the NATO proxy war in Ukraine.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Did Candace Owens Stop WW3? — Dugin Digital Edition
AI Dugin argues that her hard-hitting journalism about Brigette Macron put pressure on the French President to cut back his support for the NATO proxy war in Ukraine.
Jul 02, 2025
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post