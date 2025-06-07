GRECE: The Pole of Counter-Hegemony and the Intellectual Pact with Labour — Daria Platonova Dugina

If we examine them within the intellectual landscape of their time, then the New Right is genuinely distinguished by its uniqueness, its lack of any bias, and its break with both left-wing and right-wing movements. To use the terminology of the Italian philosopher Antonio Gramsci, the ensemble of GRECE’s intellectuals undertook to create a pole of counter-hegemony, and in so doing they concluded an historic pact with Labour against Capital.

Gramsci’s doctrine is of interest in that it breaks with classical Marxism by rejecting the absolute determinacy of economic processes over political ones. For Gramsci, culture (the sphere of civil society and intellectuals) exerts greater and more tangible influence on politics than the forces or means of production. Hence, revolutions take place through the sphere of culture, not through changes in the balance of the base. Gramsci drew a distinction between “traditional” (or “conventional”) intellectuals (those who justify the status quo and accept the rules of hegemony) and organic intellectuals. The latter consciously conclude a pact either with Labour (whereupon they take the side of Workers) or with Capital (whereupon they become defenders of the bourgeois system and bearers of bourgeois consciousness, to which class they might not necessarily belong in economic terms). It is through this pact that intellectuals’ relation to hegemony is defined. When taking the side of hegemony, the organic intellectual swears allegiance to Capital; by rejecting hegemony and choosing Labour, he becomes a gravedigger of hegemony and a source of vital force for revolution.

Buy A Theory of Europe here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1915755948

https://arktos.com/product/a-theory-of-europe/

In Memory of Daria Dugina

https://paideuma.tv/en/video/grece-pole-counter-hegemony-and-intellectual-pact-labour-daria-platonova-dugina

Leave a comment