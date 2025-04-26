Alexander Dugin

Platonova’s Analysis: An Epiphany of Deep France — Alexander Dugin

Apr 26, 2025
The subject of French politics was very dear to Daria. She studied it with enthusiasm, as she did with everything that genuinely interested her. Where ordinary analysts saw only calculation, benefit, and Machiavellianism, Daria undertook to unveil the deeper patterns which, running far from vulgar and superficial political analysis, lead to political philosophy. In this lies what is foremost in her analysis, which she called “Platonova’s Analysis” (the name of her Telegram channel). “Platonova’s Analysis” refers to a conscious, deep approach to matters which at first glance might seem to be rather trivial. Dasha believed that everything depends on one’s view, on the way in which one looks at things.

Order it now:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1915755948

https://arktos.com/product/a-theory-of-europe/

In Memory of Daria Dugina

Памяти Даши Платоновой-Дугиной

https://paideuma.tv/en/video/platonovas-analysis-epiphany-deep-france-alexander-dugin

