Multipolarity and the End of Postmodernism | Guest: Alexander Dugin

After the fall of the Soviet Union, many Western elites declared the end of history. Politics had been solved, and the only question was how long it would take for every nation to submit to the universal order. It has now become clear that the death of politics has been greatly overstated and the global hegemony of liberal democracy is breaking down. Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin joins me to discuss multipolarity, the end of postmodernism, and Nick Land's accelerationism.
Sep 04, 2025
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
