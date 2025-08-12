Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

PUTIN–TRUMP SUMMIT: DIGITAL DUGIN EDITION

Aug 12, 2025
The global ruling elite is in full-blown panic over the prospect of Putin–Trump talks.

One meeting could end the West’s isolation strategy — and challenge a power system built over decades.

