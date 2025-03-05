Playback speed
Share post
Share post at current time
Aleksandr Dugin on Trump, Europe, China & Multi-Polarity...

In this exclusive interview, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin delves into the complexities of Russia's geopolitical landscape, the rise of Trumpism, and the potential for a multipolar world order.
Alexander Dugin
Mar 05, 2025
1
In this exclusive interview, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin delves into the complexities of Russia's geopolitical landscape, the rise of Trumpism, and the potential for a multipolar world order. Dugin discusses his relationship with President Putin, the role of liberalism in the Ukraine war, and the importance of preserving traditional values. He also addresses allegations of Russian interference in European elections and offers his vision for a future where great powers coexist peacefully. This thought-provoking conversation sheds light on Russia's perspective on the current global order and the possibilities for a more peaceful and multipolar future.

Chapters:

0:00:00 Introduction
0:00:44 Putin's Brain or Russia's Philosopher?
0:09:54 Global Liberalism and the Rise of Trump
0:11:17 Anti-American or Anti-Liberalism?
0:17:43 Hope for Peace in Europe
0:22:59 The Two Wests
0:24:57 Russian Interference in European Elections
0:30:34 Lifting the Ban on X in Russia
0:33:34 Multipolarity and American Hegemony
0:41:17 The Risk of Conflict in a Multipolar World
0:46:29 The Nature of Sovereignty
0:59:06 Maintaining Sovereignty in a Multipolar World
1:00:05 Avoiding Military Intervention
1:02:58 The Future of the World
1:06:38 Conclusion

https://marionawfal.com/

Mario Nawfal is the host of the largest show on X (formerly Twitter) with guests including Hunter Biden, Elon Musk, President Bolsonaro, President Novak, PM Imran Khan, RFK Jr, Bill Ackman, Marc Cuban, Marc Andreessen and Tucker Carlson reaching millions of people a week and leading the citizen journalism movement.

Mario is also the founder and CEO of IBC group which is the largest incubator in crypto and AI and is one of the leading voices in the industry.

Alexander Dugin
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Alexander Dugin
