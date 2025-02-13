The Backlash - Ep. 14 - Spotlight on South Africa | Interview w/ Alexander Dugin

Welcome to The Backlash, the premier American Right-Wing talk show that dives deep into the heart of contemporary issues reshaping our world. Led by four passionate hosts, The Backlash goes beyond the headlines to explore the political, cultural, and economic shifts defining our era. From discussions on Western Awakening and the breakdown of legacy political structures, to the resurgence of traditional values and the complexities of economic instability, our show provides an unfiltered perspective on topics that matter most.

Share

With exclusive guest interviews and spirited debates, The Backlash brings voices from around the globe—including activists, thinkers, and political analysts—to offer diverse insights that challenge the mainstream narrative. Whether you're curious about the future of political organizations, the role of social media in grassroots movements, or strategies for financial resilience in an uncertain world, our podcast is your guide to understanding the new era of politics.

Join Rebecca, Vince, Cameron and Dave as they confront the issues head-on, question assumptions, and navigate the changing tides of society and culture.

x.com/realBacklash

x.com/blondes_tweets

rumble.com/c/RealVincentJames

Leave a comment