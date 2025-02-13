Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
6

The Backlash - Ep. 14 - Spotlight on South Africa | Interview w/ Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin
Feb 13, 2025
1
6
Share
Transcript

Welcome to The Backlash, the premier American Right-Wing talk show that dives deep into the heart of contemporary issues reshaping our world. Led by four passionate hosts, The Backlash goes beyond the headlines to explore the political, cultural, and economic shifts defining our era. From discussions on Western Awakening and the breakdown of legacy political structures, to the resurgence of traditional values and the complexities of economic instability, our show provides an unfiltered perspective on topics that matter most.

Share

With exclusive guest interviews and spirited debates, The Backlash brings voices from around the globe—including activists, thinkers, and political analysts—to offer diverse insights that challenge the mainstream narrative. Whether you're curious about the future of political organizations, the role of social media in grassroots movements, or strategies for financial resilience in an uncertain world, our podcast is your guide to understanding the new era of politics.

Join Rebecca, Vince, Cameron and Dave as they confront the issues head-on, question assumptions, and navigate the changing tides of society and culture.

x.com/realBacklash

x.com/blondes_tweets

rumble.com/c/RealVincentJames

Leave a comment

Alexander Dugin
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Alexander Dugin
Recent Episodes
Why Russia Expelled USAID Long Ago: With Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin
  Alexander Dugin
Was Trump Ever Really Putin's Puppet? Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin on Russiagate Hoax
  Alexander Dugin
Why Russia Justifies Its War Against Ukraine: With Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin
  Alexander Dugin
Is Russia an Authoritarian Regime?: Glenn Asks Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin in Moscow
  Alexander Dugin and Glenn Greenwald
The View from Moscow: Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin on Trump, Ukraine, Russia, and Globalism | SYSTEM UPDATE #414
  Alexander Dugin and Glenn Greenwald
A dialogue between experts: After Three Years of War (SMO)
  Alexander Dugin
ZELENSKY IS FINISHED — Dugin Digital Edition
  Alexander Dugin
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Russian Thought Leader Alexander Dugin Talks About The NATO Backed Assassination Of His Daughter Darya Dugina & Directly…
  Alexander Dugin